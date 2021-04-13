this will be the new mid-size SUV

The second generation of the Renault Kadjar takes shape and we have just learned new data from the mid-size SUV that will share technical genes with the Nissan Qashqai III.

Renault prepares the second generation of the Kadjar

One of the next great news that is finalizing Renault corresponds to the second and new generation of the Kadjar, your representative vehicle in Europe in the segment of the Medium or compact SUV. As we told you a few days ago in this other report –Renault’s plans for Spanish factories: Kadjar, new engine, a Mitsubishi Captur …-, the new installment of the Kadjar SUV will be manufactured in the Spanish factory of the brand located in Palencia.

According to the latest and new unofficial information to which Autopista.es has had access, the new second-generation Kadjar will be presented in late 2021 and commercialization should begin in spring 2022, that is, within a year or so.

RENAULT KADJAR 2022: THE KEYS TO THE NEW SUV

From a technical point of view, the engineers of the French firm Renault will use all the technical and mechanical evolutions of the new common cross platform CMF-C / D for passenger cars and SUV-type models of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubisihi Alliance, in such a way that the outgoing Kadjar 2022 will inherit many of the genes already known in the recently released 2021 Nissan Qashqai (or third-generation Qashqai).

The front area of ​​the Kadjar 2022 with DNA one hundred percent of the new Renault

Regarding design, the new Kadjar II will inherit much of the aesthetic language of the latest creations of the diamond signature, with a front area with many similarities to the Captur 2020. In this way, the curves of the current model will give way to narrower lines in the body, especially at the height of the corners, while the hood will take on more horizontal forms. Altogether, your exterior design will be more robust, will retain the front grille of the new Renault and the characteristic C-shaped headlights.

In the rear, the new SUV could adopt some aesthetic features already seen by the concept Megane eVision, with a striking new strip of light that spans the entire width of the tailgate.

In the inside, the evolution with respect to the current generation will be much more evident. Specifically, the Kadjar II should adopt the L-shaped dash, also first seen in the 100% electric Mégane concept. With this new arrangement, Renault will place the automatic gearbox control behind the steering wheel to completely free the center console. For its part, the information and entertainment system will be completely renewed and everything indicates that an instrumentation panel will finally be adopted behind the wheel with digital meters.

RENAULT KADJAR 2022 AND ITS MECHANICAL ALTERNATIVES

We have already indicated to you before that the new Kadjar II will be based on the same evolution of the CMF-C / D platform, the same one that uses the third generation Nissan Qashqai. Thus, one of the first novelties in this regard is its greater lightness and, also, its greater rigidity.

As to engines, the second generation of the SUV of the gala brand will abandon the diesel and will initially bet on a mechanical range of “electrified” gasoline. From the beginning, the new versions of the 1.3 TCe 4-cylinder petrol block in power levels of 140 and 160 hp associated with a 12 V micro-hybrid system. As standard, the less powerful version will be combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, although optionally it can also be combined with a continuously variable-type CVT automatic gearbox. In the case of the more powerful 160 hp 1.3 TCe variant, it will always be offered as standard with the CVT transmission and can be chosen as a two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive variant.

New and advanced security systems at Kadjar 2022

During 2022, the 4-cylinder engine will give way to the new 1.2 TCe MHEV 3-cylinder 48V micro-hybrid (with internal numbering code HR12). A unit that will later be available in a standard hybrid version (different from Nissan’s e-Power) that develops around 170 hp and is associated with the new E-Tech Medium gearbox (DB45).

A new plug-in hybrid version It is also in the brand’s plans, with a new and interesting variant 1.2 PHEV of about 200 CV combined maximum power.

Finally, the new unofficial information available suggests that the second generation of the French SUV could have various types of bodywork. First, it will be sold with the “Conventional” five-door and later, throughout 2023, a longer one with a passenger compartment could be added interior configured with 7 seats. Finally, from France they also assure that there could be in the range a Coupe version with a clear sports component back in 2024.