With the Google Pixel 5 on the horizon, those of Mountain View still have an appointment to meet in the world of hardware, and it is none other than the arrival of their new mid-range phone. The A models came with the third generation of phones from the North American company and now they have to renew. The Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL They should be about to launch and the little one has just leaked.

We are not talking about a leak of some loose feature, as it often happens, but that the smallest of the two Google’s little ones has left almost all its key specifications exposed. If today we attended the filtration of your packaging, now we have almost everything inside. And yes, it is confirmed that we will have a single camera and a mid-range brain.

One camera behind, one in front and without AI co-processor

According to 9to5Google account, which have been the ones that have released the specifications exclusively, this future Google Pixel 4a will mount a screen 5.81 inch OLED embedded in a plastic body. This screen would have a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which would guarantee us 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, and it seems that the ‘notch’ will be replaced by a hole in the screen.

For the processor, Google would have opted for an eight-core Snapdragon 730 running at 2.2GHz supported on at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although everything indicates that we will have a superior model with the same RAM and 128GB. Without microSD, of course. As for the battery, again a low figure: 3,080 mAh with 18W fast charge. We will see if the figure is enough to offer good autonomy.

As we said in the introduction, Google will repeat with the configuration of simple cameras for both the front and the rear. Embedded in the screen, 8 megapixels with a viewing angle of 84º. In the back, 12.2 megapixels with optical and electronic stabilization, and with the ability to record 4K video at 30fps or, if desired, HD at 720fps. Of course, all of Google’s photography software enhancements would be here, including artificial intelligence bokeh.

This Google Pixel 4a would repeat with the headphone jack, but it would also have one of the most significant improvements from Google in previous years: the Titan M security chip. Apparently, the Pixel Neural Core co-processor would be absent from this generation. Of course, this Pixel 4a will arrive with Android 10 on board without any customization, and would guarantee 2 years of operating system updates and 3 years of security updates.

