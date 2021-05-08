This will be the new main actor of Transformers

Paramount is preparing a reboot for Transformers and the studio has already chosen the actor who will lead the cast of the new installment.

Paramount Y Hasbro they prepare the new movie of Transformers, one of the most famous sagas of modern science fiction. However, a new reboot is approaching in the cast, whose protagonist is already known.

For the place they passed Shia labeouf Y Mark Walhberg, another actor will now arrive and it will be Anthony Ramos. The latter’s career focused on Broadway, so it is not well known to fans of the genre.

However, in recent months he participated in two productions of Hollywood. These surely put him on the producer’s radar.

Ramos participated with Liam Neeson on Relentless Revenge (2020). Also, he was in the musical comedy In the Heights, in which the genius of this type of productions, Lil manuel miranda, was present.

On the other hand, the young and versatile artist prepares to take on a role in the series In Treatment from HBO. Little by little he is getting into high-profile creations in the entertainment industry.

Thus, Anthony will arrive on the set of Transformers with more than great hope of success. The interpreter spoke about his participation in the franchise:

“Now to be able to make a movie like this and lead a franchise is a blessing. It’s funny, I would tell my agents, I would tell them: “I want to be the first Latino superhero.” I kept telling them this. I kept telling them, I kept telling them like… “I, I want to be the first Puerto Rican superhero.” And for years I’ve been saying it. And it’s a blessing that now I can be on a tape where I can do that. “

“It’s easy for people to say,” oh, he’s the guy who sings and dances, “or” he’s the guy who does this, who makes action movies, “or” whatever, he makes music. ” I think I have to challenge myself, right? In Treatment was very different from In the Heights, which will be very different from Transformers, ”he added.