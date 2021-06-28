this will be the new interface of Samsung and Google for the next Galaxy Watch

We have known for a few weeks that Google and Samsung had joined forces to create an improved operating system for smart watches. Basically, Google and Samsung “joined”, in quotes, Wear OS and Tizen to create a new platform, a new platform that today, finally, has a name and we have already been able to know: One UI Watch is official.

And what is One UI Watch? As explained by Samsung during its presentation at the Mobile World Congress 2021, it is a new interface developed together with Google which offers “performance improvements, a smoother experience between the watch and Android phones and access to a greater number of applications.”

This will be the interface of the next Galaxy Watch

Simply put, One UI Watch is all the good things about tizen (as the interface) and all the good things about Wear OS (such as access to Google Play applications and the ecosystem). It is, in Samsung’s words, a “unified platform” and it is striking that neither Tizen nor Wear OS is mentioned in the statement.

Among the novelties provided by this operating system are the automatic download of compatible applications on the watch, something we already know about the Apple Watch: if we download an app on the iPhone that has a version for Apple Watch, it is installed automatically. Now that comes to Samsung watches.

Another interesting function is, as we mentioned, the access to the Google Play Store directly from the Galaxy Watch itself. The limited catalog of available applications was one of the great problems of Samsung watches, so the Korean firm has opted for the simplest solution: the Google store.

This not only opens the door to the apps we already know, such as Strava or Spotify, but also to Google’s own applications, see Google Maps, YouTube Music and Messages. What is not mentioned at any time is the voice assistant, which we do not know if it will be Google Assistant (ubiquitous in Wear OS) or Bixby (Samsung’s alternative).

One UI Watch will not be the default layer for all products with Wear OS, but it is only for the Galaxy Watch

On the other hand, Sameer Samat, vice president of Product Management of Android and Wear of Google, has ensured that this new unified platform will be launched “for the first time in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch”, a device that, thanks to this system, will offer greater autonomy and better performance. It should be noted that One UI Watch will not be the default interface for all products with Wear OS, but will be a specific layer for Samsung devices.

Last but not least, Samsung has unveiled a new watchfaces design tool. According to the Korean firm, the tool will be launched at the end of the year. What is not clear is whether the watchfaces that already exist for Tizen are going to be able to be used in the new watch.

And the clock?

We haven’t seen it, unfortunately. Samsung was expected to present the Galaxy Watch 4 during the event but it has not. Instead, the company has summoned us for an Unpacked event later this summer. In this event we will see the new Galaxy Watch with One UI Watch “and much more”, so we will have to wait until then.