This will be the new hybrid format of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The technological congress will open its doors next Monday, June 28, after more than two years of hiatus

The date and format are the main novelties of the new edition, which for the first time in history will be held in summer

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) return next Monday June 28 to the Catalan capital after more than two years of hiatus due to covid-19. The largest technological congress will reopen its doors in an atypical edition conditioned by the pandemic.

The date and format of the issue are the biggest changes that the organization has done. For the first time in its history, the technological event will not take place at the end of February, as they have been doing since its first edition in 2006. On this occasion, the MWC 2021 will exchange its dates with the congress in Shanghai (China), which is usually held in summer and that took place in February.

MWC 2021 has had to adapt to the circumstances imposed by the pandemic and the format will change radically. For the first time, the event will be hybrid and will combine face-to-face acts with virtual participation. Between 35,000 and 50,000 attendees will be able to attend the event in person, a figure much lower than the 109,000 attendees who attended the last congress held in 2019.

The 1st edition of MWC Barcelona was in 2006 and brought together 50,000 people. 13 years later, # MWC19 doubled the number of attendees to 109,000 visitors, a record for all editions. See you at # MWC21? pic.twitter.com/yep7ypMsZ6 – Mobile World Capital Barcelona (@MWCapital) June 23, 2021

The attendance of the public has been reduced due to the pandemic, as well as the exhibitors who will participate. In 2019 there were 2,400 exhibiting companies andn this edition only 300 in person. Although there are a total of 600 speakers and 350 ‘startups’ in person and online.

Regarding the companies that will participate, many have decided not to participate in person. This is the case of brands such as Nokia, Sony, Facebook, Google or Samsung among others.