Since all soccer leagues were stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, the hexagonal end of the Concacaf Heading for the Qatar World Cup, he began to falter due to how tight the calendars would be in the future. Even the president of the confederation, Victor Montagliani, declared in April that this system was in danger of disappearing.

With the light at the end of the tunnel in the resumption of competitions, the options that Concacaf will have to start the classification to the World Cup 2022, which was originally marked to start in September of the current year; however, with the aim of reducing soccer load, some dates FIFA they will disappear from the calendar.

According to Half Time, the North American organization contemplates different options to start the classification as soon as the FIFA grant the new official calendar, but the favorite lies in using the FIFA ranking to select 12 teams that contest the three direct tickets that the confederation has, leaving the remaining half ticket to a repechage in the same area.

The classification system will be as follows:

The best 12 teams located in the FIFA ranking will be distributed in three groups of four participants, with Mexico, United States and Costa Rica as heads of each group. The rest of the teams distributed in these groups will be Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Canada, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and Antigua and Barbuda.

Each team will play at home and visit against their group rivals, adding 6 games in total, which contrast with the 10 games that are usually played in a hexagonal. This may mean reducing up to two FIFA dates without changing the competition schedule.

Group leaders will get their direct pass to Qatar 2022 and the best second place must play against the winner of the other tie of Concacaf, led by the Caribbean countries, Guatemala and Nicaragua, which represent the other 23 teams that this confederation has. Thus, all participants keep alive the hope of getting a ticket to the next world cup.

This is the preferred option by the work team that has Victor Montagliani, but everything is at the expense of the calendar granted by the FIFA when everything returns to normal, with special attention to the dates FIFA that they remain on the calendar without overloading the footballers.

