The matches on goal closed they will be the main novelty of the ‘new football’ after the coronavirus. Finally, the meetings will not last less than ninety minutesalthough they can be done five changes, instead of three, to avoid injury after this period of inactivity.

Although before football stopped, matches were held behind closed doors, the stadiums will not be opened to the public until further orders. They can only be present players, coaching staff, club employees and of security. All of them they must have passed the relevant tests. The field factor will not be so decisive after the coronavirus, the local teams will not feel the support of their fans nor the visiting teams the pressure of the stands.

Five changes

Aiming to try to avoid injury, teams will be able to make up to five changes instead of the three that were allowed so far. As this is something that could considerably affect the rhythm of the matches, at the request of the English Federation, substitutions can only be made in three specific moments of the match. Such a move will benefit large teams, which are assumed to have a broader workforce.

Contained celebrations

Footballers must set an example before society and there will be no greetings at the beginning or at the end of matches. The celebrations will be less effusive; no kisses, no hugs and more distant.

There will be no fines for spitting

Although spitting is something that must be eradicated, it will be the footballers who decide if they lead by example and not. The regulation already contemplates warnings for the players who do so, although it is something that does not apply. FIFA is convinced that footballers will take hygienic precautions without having to tighten their regulations in this regard.

Matches will continue to last 90 ′

Although the English Federation had also proposed shorter meetings, their proposal has fallen on deaf ears. With more substitutions per game, this would mean undermining football and what is the spirit of competition.