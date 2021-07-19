This will be the new epidemiological traffic light | Tec Review

Mexico seeks to get out of the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 and has as a proposal a new epidemiological traffic light that determines the activities that can be carried out.

What will the new epidemiological traffic light look like?

According to the general director of Health Information of the Mexican government, Dwight Dyer Leal, the new methodological proposal provides greater breadth of continuity of socioeconomic activities, privileges the basic reproduction number, understood as the average number of infections, from a new case.

In addition, the new epidemiological traffic light takes into account trends in hospitalization and mortality rates as early warning indicators to take timely action as risk rises.

In this sense, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that an agreement is expected with those in charge of nightclubs so that their operation can be expanded, for example, by requesting tests and vaccination certificates to those who wish enter the centers.

For his part, at the July 13 conference, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez reported that Mexico is experiencing the third wave of the disease, although cases are increasing, not deaths, he said.

For López-Gatell Ramírez, the new evaluation system will be a useful instrument for the implementation, provision of sanitary measures and management of the epidemic by state authorities.

“It is the competence of the federal government to prepare and instruct the guidelines as they are a matter of general health. The governors have the responsibility to apply the measures according to the traffic light, ”he said.

New parameters

The presentation of the new traffic light was made during the third extraordinary meeting of the National Health Council (CONASA), in addition, the project of the new Clinical Guide for the Treatment of Covid-19 in Mexico was announced.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health reported that the new measures respond to the current dynamics of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the ages mainly affected by the epidemic.

After almost a year and a half after the global pandemic caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 caused by Covid-19 was announced, in Mexico ranges were established to determine in what color of the traffic light each state and the country were in general.

This year, with the arrival of vaccines against Covid-19, authorized for emergency use, the epidemiological curve has behaved differently.

Now, the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are aspects that have been modified by vaccination.

In the virtual meeting with Conasa, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, said that this meeting he chaired had the objective of communicating, discussing and making decisions together for the implementation at the national level of actions and measures for the benefit of the health of people.

In recent days, the Secretary of Health, reported that to date 40% of the population over 18 years of age has been vaccinated, “the data shows that vaccination is the most effective strategy to prevent severe cases of Covid-19.”

According to Alcocer Varela “it is important to continue the strategy of prevention, mitigation and treatment of Covid-19 with a focus on primary health care, as well as reinforcing the dissemination of information on the efficacy of vaccines to prevent serious cases and deaths.”