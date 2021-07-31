this will be the new electric E-Class

Mercedes has already unveiled the first images of its new EQE, an electric saloon that will arrive in the spring of next year to become an E-Class Electric.

Mercedes continues to advance in its future strategy. The German brand has already more and more defined its two new business lines: one first range with conventional cars but every day with a higher share of electrification through micro-hybrids or plug-in hybrids; and one second range 100% electric you are getting new denominations. The EQE that this morning has revealed, obviously goes to this second option.

At the moment he only lets us see Mercedes two small teasers of the new EQE which already announces that it will be presented in the next Munich Motor Show, to be held between September 7 and 12. The future electric saloon, which will start its production during December of this year to reach to market in spring 2022, lets us see a silhouette that recalls, in smaller, to the EQS, although with different light bands.

By inside, the new model offers a configuration also very similar, where the huge digital screens that surround almost the entire front row, with a total reach of 141 centimeters and an area of ​​2,432 cm2. Of course, despite the little information that still exists, this EQE promises, and a lot, because it also announces a lsomewhat smaller than the E-Class, but the interior space of an S-Class thanks to its flat floor concept and its new specific architecture.

First interior image of the new Mercedes EQE.

According to the first information that comes to us from Germany, this Mercedes EQE, which had already been developed with the internal code V295, was based on the new EVA2 platform for electric vehicles, already inaugurated by the current EQS launched this summer. It will be manufactured in Bremen, Germany, alongside the EQC, a model that, on the other hand, and unlike the EQS (S-Class) and EQE (E-Class) will not be the electrical proposition of the C-Class, as one would expect from the name: it is the derivation of the GLC… things from marketing.

The new Mercedes EQE is planned to have electric motors supplied by ZF and delivering between 300 and 500 hp power. In principle, there will be 3 versions: 350 (with about 276 hp), 400 4Matic (with about 410 hp) and 500 4Matic (with about 480 hp). Regarding batteries, lithium-ion and could reach 90 kWh capacity, they should already operate at a voltage of 800V, like the Porsche Taycan, and provide around 600 km of autonomy.

The new EQE could also be expanded now throughout 2022 with an SUV version, which is already being developed with internal code X294.

First exterior image of the new Mercedes EQE.

Other Mercedes plans at the Munich Motor Show

But the EQE is not going to be the only model that Mercedes present at the Munich Motor Show. Mercedes-AMG is scheduled to also debut its first electric vehicle, which could be a version of high EQS performance. This could count on up to 751 hp power. The firm will also present its first high performance hybrid, presumably a GT 73 Coupe with a V8 biturbo engine that will be accompanied by an electric motor of about 200 hp and a 6.1 kWh capacity battery.

Mercedes-Maybach also plans to showcase an electric concept which conveys “how the 100-year tradition of ultimate automotive luxury can be brought into a new era.” This time it could be a large SUV, of course 100% electric.

What’s more, Smart will also show its new electric crossover, which has already let us see in some first image, the new S-Class Guard and C-Class Al-Terrain, more conventional vehicles. Of course, Mercedes will go to Munich with a real arsenal.