This will be the new Champions: teams, format and rules

04/16/2021

On at 13:15 CEST

Between 2024 and 2027 there will be a new format of the Champions League very different from the current one. Next Monday, the UEFA Competitions Committee it will approve this new system and it would go ahead if Tuesday’s congress also ratifies it. The new Champions will involve 36 teams in a leaderboard. Each team will play ten games in this first phase against rivals of different coefficients, although not all teams will face each other.

The four pots to decide which games each team plays will take into account the positions in the leagues, as before. As a novelty, the latest performances in the competition will also be taken into account.

The 36 teams will be present in a single classification table and will accumulate points based on their results in the ten days they play in this first phase.

Once these ten games of each team have been played, only those classified between the positions 1-8 will qualify for the round of 16. Meanwhile, the positions 9-16 they will fight against the teams that finish in the positions 17-24 to get a place in those round of 16. From there, the usual format will be played until the final.

100 games per season

Something that will change a lot is the number of matches that will be played each edition to decide the champion. The team that wins the title must play 17 games (ten from the first phase to which are added eighths, quarters, semifinals and final), for the 13 that must currently play. In total, there will be 100 matches played per season.