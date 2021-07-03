07/03/2021 at 6:29 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Something that has been with us since time immemorial in Windows is “the blue screen of death.” Nicknamed this way because after seeing said screen there was no going back unless we restarted, this “screenshot” has evolved over the years. The last change made to it was the addition of QRs for more information regarding the error we received. Now with the arrival of Windows 11 We discovered that the blue is over. And is that Microsoft turns one black of its most emblematic elements in its operating system.

The information is given thanks to The Verge, who have ensured that “the blue screen” stops being blue. As we have been saying before, it is one of the great changes in the BSOD after the addition of the QR, meaning that Microsoft is carrying out a complete redesign of its interface in all its corners. While it is a scene that we do not want to know anything about in our personal experience because of what it entails, at least we will find a fresh design in this screenshot.

This will be the new “blue screen” that we will see in Windows 11

| The Verge

This and many more changes are coming with Windows 11, an operating system that Microsoft announced last week, offering a completely renewed experience. This new operating system will arrive during this christmas as a free update for Windows 10 users. To know the requirements of this system, you can access this link.