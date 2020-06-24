Traditionally, Samsung used the Core tagline for its most basic to basic phones. A tagline that we have seen mainly in the Galaxy J series, although it also has representation in the A series. In the latter is the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, a new super-basic terminal for South Koreans.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has been leaking for a long time, and now its launch seems to be closer than ever, after it has been listed in the Google Play Developer Console. In said list you can see its appearance and key specifications which, predictably, are very modest.

A basic mobile that is yet to come

After the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core appeared in different certifications, it is now the Google Play Developer Console that gives us more details about the terminal. Be a new basic mobile More limited than the Samsung Galaxy A01 and with specifications quite similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core that was presented in India a few months ago.

Among the details included in this list it is included that it will have a Mediatek MT6739WW processor (the same as the Alcatel 1X 2019, with four 1.5 GHz cores), 1 GB of RAM and a screen with HD resolution.

It is mentioned Android 10 In the list, although with 1 GB of RAM, it is most likely the latest version of Android Go. The list includes a photograph that shows a classic entry-level mobile design, with marked margins above and below, unlike the Galaxy A01 that has a notch.

Other details of the terminal are unknown, although it is rumored that it would have a removable battery and the Bluetooth certification adds support for Bluetooth 5.0. The model name is SM-A013F and it probably won’t take too long to be official by the company.

