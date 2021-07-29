This will be the measure that Netflix will take due to the pandemic

After following some guidelines drawn up by the most important entertainment associations, Netflix requires the vaccine from its actors and production members. The study will mark a milestone.

The pandemic of COVID-19 it has wreaked havoc in all spheres. The industry, in every way, has been affected. Especially, that of entertainment, which has seen the delay of most of its great plans, due to having to keep distances and protocols. Large productions had to be canceled, postponed or adapted. However, little by little the studios are reopening and looking for solutions. Netflix will mark a milestone in this.

In addition, at the point where the world is, the presence of a vaccine becomes an opportunity for a return to normality. This is why taking this drug has become increasingly required by entities.

In this way, following some requests made by the associations and guilds of the medium of film and television, the company decided to require vaccination of its staff. Actors, actresses and members of the production teams must take advantage of the measure.

This was the information provided by the specialized media about the current situation and the chain’s decision.

“The new standards were agreed by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers and major industry guilds, including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, DGA Y Teamsters. They also came to consensus that they could facilitate current protocols for the fully vaccinated cast and crew.

Based on the recommendations in the return-to-work guidelines, age, religious or medical exemptions may apply to Netflix equipment, ”he said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Other studios are expected to release news announcing similar demands in the coming days. With this, it is planned not to suffer another wave of massive delays in productions in development.