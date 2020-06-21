PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be two great next-generation consoles, although for this developer there will be a big difference between the two.

The new generation of desktop consoles are already here. In a short time we can be enjoying all the incredible games that both the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X will bring us and that is that both consoles look brutal. As you know, on Thursday the 11th, the Japanese company presented us with all the details of the PS5 as well as a large number of exclusive games and it is that everything points to the fact that by the end of 2020 both consoles will already be among us.

Although both will have very similar hardware and it will really be their exclusive ones that make the difference, the truth is that everything seems to indicate the existence of an important difference. This is what Thomas Mahler, co-founder of Game Studios and one of those in charge of bringing us Ori and the Blind Forest, one of the games with the best criticism of the generation, thinks.

According to a developer, this will be the main difference between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X

In a post from ResetEra, Tomas came to discuss the rumors circulating that the PS5 will be more powerful than the Microsoft console. He said that although both consoles will be quite powerful, there will be an important difference in his opinion.

While PS5 will feature a faster SSD than Microsoft’s, the Xbox Series X will focus on offering the player the best visual experience in their titles:

“Let’s say that games with the new SDDs load in just 10 seconds and let’s be generous, let’s say that the PS5 SDD will be twice as fast as the Xbox Series X. This would mean that the PS5 SDD would load the games in 5 seconds. while the Xbox would do it at 10. Well, I don’t care. I really will not mind waiting 5 more seconds if I have a much higher resolution when playing later as well as a much more stable framerate. Microsoft wants more power than a faster data rate.

I mean, Mahler believes that We will see many more games at 4K and with a higher number of FPS on the Microsoft console while in the Sony console, these will load faster because they will also be less powerful.

Of course, this is only the opinion of a developer who, by the way, his studio works closely with the Redmond company, hence his extreme defense of the Microsoft company. The truth is that we will have to wait to have both consoles on the market to be able to give a reasoned opinion and above all to see what exclusive games both Sony and Microsoft present, because the truth is that after the last conference of the Japanese firm, there are not a few great games that come to PS5 exclusively.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all