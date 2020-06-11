The arrival of Xbox Series X is planned for end of this year 2020It is something we already knew, but in the last weeks Phil Spencer He emphasized that the launch of the new Xbox would be worldwide, in all territories. The Xbox boss’s intentions are to make Japan a leading market, and therefore Xbox Series X will go on sale the same day in the West and in the Japanese country.

This did not happen with Xbox One, the previous Microsoft console, which had quite a few problems in its distribution to certain territories. Without going any further, and although the official launch of Xbox One occurred on November 22, 2013 in Europe, the United States, Canada and Mexico, in Japan the console did not arrive until September 3, 2014, almost a year later. This will not be repeated with Xbox Series X, no way.

Phil Spencer has never hidden his criticism of the launch policy of Xbox OneNor is it that one of its objectives is to integrate the Xbox brand in Japan, a territory in which they have never been well received. Since the time of the first Xbox, the Microsoft brand in video games has never been regarded as an alternative to Nintendo and Sony, that dominate widely within its borders.

In this way, the launch of Xbox Series X will be worldwide, and will reach all territories at the end of this year 2020. In Japan, the console will go on sale along with four games, that according Famitsu are as follows: Halo Infinite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bright Memory Infinite and Scarlet Nexus, the latter signed by Bandai Namco, company with a lot of pull in Japan.

” I don’t know if we are going to win in Japan anytime soon, but the position we have in Japan today is not acceptable to me. We will do a much better job with the next release. Our market in Japan for Xbox is important to us, “said the executive.” Obviously, Sony and Nintendo are both strong Japanese companies that have done a great job, ” said Phil Spencer.

The Xbox One sales data in Japan Phil Spencer is concerned, and is that what is harvested in the Japanese market only represents the 0.3% of the approximately 50 million Xbox One consoles sold. For example, in 2018, Famitsu published that Xbox One had sold 15,000 units, against the 3.5 million for Nintendo Switch and the 1.7 million for PS4.

This plan to conquer Microsoft and Xbox in Japan It has brought numerous rumors in recent months, from the possible purchase of SEGA or Platinum Games, going through a hypothetical collaboration with Sega on an Xbox Series S. It seems that Xbox Series X will arrive at the end of the year in full force to shade PS5 and Nintendo Switch in the Japanese market.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán.