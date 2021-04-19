This will be the historic flight on Mars by the Ingenuity helicopter

The Ingenuity helicopter taken from the Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoom cameras aboard the Perseverance rover on Mars. (Photo: EFE / NASA)

NASA will attempt this Monday the first powered flight in history on another planet: Mars. The task of carrying out this feat will be the Ingenuity Mars helicopter, a robot weighing less than two kilos that has traveled on the back of the Perseverance rover to the red planet.

Two months ago, the Perseverance, a vehicle with Spanish technology, successfully landed on Mars to begin the search for remains of life from 3.5 billion years ago. But he did not do it alone. Under the chassis, folded to take up as little space as possible and hidden by a cover that protects it from dust and rocks, traveled the small helicopter. The rover’s destination was Jezero Crater, and Ingenuity will take off from there.

Estimated time and first data

The scheduled time for that first flight – if everything goes as the engineers expect – will be from 3:30 in the morning on the east coast of the United States, at 9:30 in the Spanish peninsula, according to NASA. it’s a statement.

The data of the flight and the success (or not) of the mission, however, will not reach Earth until three hours later due to the nearly 278 million kilometers that currently exist between Mars and our planet. NASA will conduct a live broadcast starting at 6:15 AM (12:15 PM on the peninsula).

What will the mission be like

The soccer-sized helicopter has built-in cameras and microphones to document the flight. This will be autonomous, since radio signals take more than ten minutes to reach Mars, which makes it impossible to control any vehicle from Earth.

But it does not move alone, each movement of the Ingenuity has been planned, programmed …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.