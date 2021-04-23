This will be the Gateway lunar space station

The lunar space station Gateway is an international collaboration led by NASA with Europe, Japan and Canada.

What will the future space station orbit the Moon look like? NASA has shared a good range of photographs in which we can appreciate what the structure of this “home away from home” will be for the astronauts who will travel in SpaceX’s Orion spacecraft. The first astronauts will dock with the Gateway and two of them will travel from the space station to the lunar surface in a SpaceX spacecraft and stay there for a week.

The orbiting laboratory will have a capacity of four people, where NASA will work with some existing International Space Station partners, including Europe, Japan and Canada.

Much of the station will have a docking port for the lunar lander SpaceX Starship.

Lunar Gateway is a crucial part of the Artemis missions, in which it is intended to get the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024, although it is a date that could be delayed.

Most of the Artemis mission, including Gateway, will be sent to the Moon using NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket, which is still in development, but It will be ready for its first test flight by the end of this year or early next, in 2022.