This will be the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung’s new cheap high-end

Samsung will renew its most popular mobile of last year, and we already know how it will be. This is the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

To no one’s surprise, Samsung intends to renew one of its most popular phones from last year: the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The most affordable version of the Galaxy S series will have a new edition this year, most likely called Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. And although there is still time until its presentation, today we can take a first look at its design through a series of renders filtered by the renowned leaker OnLeaks.

A design more in line with the Galaxy S21 series

Based on the shared images, you can see how the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE It would have a design similar to that of the rest of the models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family. Thus, we see a rear camera module that protrudes slightly from the back of the phone, and that blends into the side of the phone’s chassis.

The source indicates that the terminal would have a back made of plastic, like the cheapest model in the S21 series. The front would be occupied by a 6.4-inch diagonal screen with a hole centered at the top. In terms of dimensions, it would be 4 millimeters taller and 3.3 millimeters wider than the Galaxy S21, although it would maintain the same thickness.

In the same way as the Galaxy S21 and S21 +, the S21 FE would have a triple rear camera, the details of which are still unknown. Nonetheless, Samsung is likely to decide to stick with last year’s formula, using a high-resolution main sensor, coupled with a camera with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a telephoto.

Some clues received long ago indicated that The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be presented on August 19. However, the brand has not yet ruled on the matter, and for now we have to wait until we continue to know new details.

