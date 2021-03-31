This will be the future electrified Mercedes-AMG

The electrification It is here to stay in almost every area of ​​the automotive industry. That also includes the sportiest and most performance vehicles we can find, which are forced to adapt to survive. In fact, Mercedes-AMG wanted to show its vision of the future, which means continuing to make high-performance cars and outstanding driving dynamics, with the maximum possible efficiency. They have given some details and technologies that will arrive in the coming years

In the brand strategy there are two pillars: E Performance hybrid models and electric models on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform. The latter will be derived from other EQ production models and there is still not much information. In the communication, more aspects of the E Performance, those plug-in hybrids that will have a novel conception. There will be them with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or with the 4.0-liter V8 as a base.

If we start with the top of the range, with the V8 mechanics, they will be able to develop combined powers greater than 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Depending on the bodywork, they could accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3.0 seconds, supercar performance thanks to the immediate response of electric propulsion. They will achieve this by adding a electric motor up to 150 kW on the rear axle, where it is integrated together with a two-speed transmission with electrical coupling and the rear axle self-locking differential.

The combustion engine uses the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission, but the electric one is independent and transmits its power directly to the rear axle. With those two gears improves efficiency by adapting and an electric actuator engages second gear as speed increases. And what will not be lacking in these E Performance hybrids is the AMG High Performance battery (HPB). It uses technology taken directly from Formula 1 and stands out for its low weight.

The thermal management in one of the most worked points, so that the battery is always at the ideal temperature. It has direct cooling that acts individually on the 560 cells of the battery thanks to very small modules. This AMG High Performance battery has a 70 kW continuous power and a maximum power of 150 kW for ten seconds. Its weight is only 89 kg, so the power density is high at 1.7 kW / kg.

These models will feature the driving modes of the AMG Dynamic Select, allowing you to choose between Electric, Comfort Sport, Sport +, Race and Individual. Note that the maximum speed in electric is limited to 130 km / h or that it has a “silent mode” in the Comfort. The AMG Dynamics chassis is put into Basic, Advanced, Pro or Master mode depending on the needs. There’s also four levels of energy recovery, applying different levels of deceleration.

In addition to having Mercedes-AMG E Performance with V8 engine, there will also be some with the 2.0 turbo four cylinder, the same used by the Mercedes-AMG A 45. Although technically it will have a substantial improvement, which is an electric turbocharger to improve response and make it as instantaneous as a naturally aspirated V8. It can be moved at up to 156,000 rpm and makes the combined power of the system (combustion engine and electric) can reach practically up to 450 hp.

The primer E Performance The four-cylinder will be a version of the future generation of the C-Class, while the eight-cylinder could be the Mercedes-AMG GT 73 four-door. On the other hand, electric models Mercedes-AMG will begin to be seen this year.

