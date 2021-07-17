This will be the Formula 1 cars for 2022 characteristics and images

This is what will be the car for Formula 1 in 2022 and with which great changes were made in order to improve the show, equalize the technical conditions and improve the safety of the pilots.

This car will be the base on which the teams can work for their future developments but it already has a deep aerodynamic work that seeks one goal: to reduce the turbulence around the car that is what makes it so difficult to make overshoots nowadays.

This goal was pursued after research that showed that single-seaters lose 35% of their downforce when trailing one another in search of an overshoot. The new F1 car for 2022 cuts that number to 4 percent, allowing for more overshoots on the track.

Also, for the sake of equality, the car for 2022 has a much simpler design that will limit development costs and favor smaller teams.

Another novelty is the return of the ‘ground effect’ that was absent since the 1970s. This to help compensate for the reduction in downforce, offering better grip and less sensitivity to ambient conditions.

Another element that returns to F1 cars is the wheel covers, absent since 2009, and there will be a gigantism for the wheels that went from 13 inches today to 18 inches by next year.

Lastly, safety was also paramount and the chassis can now absorb 48% more impact force at the front and 15% more at the rear.

To avoid a repeat of the Romain Grosjean accident in Bahrain in 2020, the 2022 car is designed in such a way that, in the event of an accident, the power unit will separate from the chassis so that it does not come into contact with the fuel tank.

And learning from Anthoine Hubert’s fatal accident at Spa in 2019, it has a longer ‘nose’ and side gussets to help dissipate the energy of a crash.

There will be no changes to the 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 hybrid power units and the only thing will be that the level of biofuels will rise to 10% ethanol.

This car is just a base on which all teams can work to give their own interpretation to the regulations and also their aesthetics and particular colors that will be seen until the end of this year.