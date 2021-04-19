This will be the format of the new Super League

The European Super League it is already a reality. 12 of the main clubs on the planet issued an official statement on Sunday night in which they reported the creation of a competition that promises to change the perspective of football on a continental and global level. Among the big questions about the tournament is the competition format, that at the moment it is not tread with the national leagues, that can follow their course as part of the traditional calendar.

As announced in the statement informing of the creation of the Super League, 20 clubs will participate in the competition format, including the 15 founders – 12 have been announced so far – as well as an additional five to be ranked annually based on the previous season’s performance.

Another piece of news is that competition matches will be played on weekdays, so that all the clubs, as the statement announces, «will continue to compete in their respective national leagues, thus preserving the traditional calendar that is at the center of club life. The season would begin in August, with a distribution in two groups of ten entities that face each other in a round trip format.

After this first stretch of competition, the first three of each group will be classified automatically for the quarterfinals of the Super League. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will play an additional two-legged playoff. Already with the final elected, some Two-legged playoffs, starting from the quarter-finals to reach the final. All this will be organized in a central and neutral headquarters, at the end of May.

The creators of the Superliga assure that, «as soon as possible ‘, a women’s competition will be launched that contributes to the advancement and development of football at a time when women’s football is progressing more every day.