COVID-19, & nbsp; a concert that will take place on May 15 in the state of Arkansas, and will be performed by the singer Travis McCready who is the leader of the rock country band Bishop Gunn. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Mexico, May 11 (Notimex) .- In the United States, a date has been set for the first massive event, after confinement by COVID-19, A concert that will take place on May 15 in the state of Arkansas, and that will be in charge of the singer Travis McCready who is the leader of the rock country band Bishop Gunn.

The musician will appear at the TempleLive venue, whose authorities will take the necessary preventive measures to make the event safe, as it is one of the first presentations after the coronavirus outbreak.

The social distance will continue, so the fan groups will remain a meter and a half apart.

It should be noted that the governor of that state Asa Hutchinson, ordered that all events were to be allowed as of May 18, so the Travis McCready concert does not comply with the provisions of the Arkansas jurisdiction.

According to The New York Times, the politician mailed a statement where he stated:

“This concert does not meet our Health Department directives for indoor entertainment venues. I appreciate that venue owners work to enforce social estrangement and wearing masks to protect concert goers, but it remains outside the state pandemic directive. “

