This will be the final four of the Queen’s Cup

05/06/2021 at 12:54 CEST

Ines Sanchez

You already know the four semifinalists of the Cup de la Reina: Madrid CFF, Atlético de Madrid, Levante and Fútbol Club Barcelona. They will play the semifinals on May 26 and 27 and the final on May 30. The three games will be played at the Butarque Stadium. What is ignored today are the crosses for the penultimate phase of the competition, since the draw will take place next week.

Madrid CFF

After a great campaign in which they even fought for the Champions League, the level of the team is being diluted. Despite eliminating a rival like Real Madrid 2-1 in the quarterfinals, their last league games have not been of the same caliber. Five consecutive defeats in the Primera Iberdrola They have moved him away from the top positions of the table.

Atlético de Madrid

The rojiblancas are experiencing a season very different from the usual ones. Sánchez Vera’s team moves away from what it once was. The fight for the leadership was left behind and now they remain in the middle table. But the team’s potential is still there. They beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in the quarterfinals. And it is to date the only team that has beaten Barça this season. There are three technicians who have tried to get the club back on track this season. And finally, they trusted the one who gave them the greatest hits. The Queen’s Cup could become the title with which they win this campaign.

I raised

Maria Pry has achieved take Levante to the top. They qualify for these semifinals after winning 2-1 at Granadilla. Las granotas have established themselves as one of the great clubs of the Primera Iberdrola. They have gone from less to more this season, until they have a solid base in the competition. After achieving the second position in Primera Iberdrola, next season they will make the jump to the UWCL. After Barça, he is the candidate to win this Cup.

FINAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! # LevanteUDFemenino 2-1 @UDGTenerife We will be in the FINAL PHASE of the Cup 💪🏼💪🏼 # CopaDeLaReina 🏆 #OrgullGranota 🐸 pic.twitter.com/k2i1zph7yL – Raise UD Female (@LUDfemenino) May 5, 2021

Barça

They are the great favorites to win the Queen’s Cup and the twentieth champions of the tournament. Lluís Cortés’s team has had a practically perfect season. Leaders in the Primera Iberdrola and also undefeated. 25 victories in 25 games played. In addition, they also qualified for the final of the UWCL. They have proven to compete – and surpass – the great teams of the continent. In fact, they could come to this Cup with two titles under their lap.