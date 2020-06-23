On the night of June 23, ‘The Ministry of Time’ closes its fourth season and does so in a very special way: breaking its own rules with characters who break the moral codes by which they had always been governed. In this chapter, entitled « Days of Future Past », answers will be given to all open questions, such as the kidnapping of Julián and the fate of Lola Mendieta.

Vellés, Guillén Cuervo, Fresneda and Silva, in ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’

This will close a fourth season in which different tours have been made in areas such as painting, literature, music, thought, cinematography and science in Spain with small tributes dedicated to Federico García Loca, Picasso, Clara Campoamor, Camarón, Almodóvar or Emilio Herrera.

The synopsis of « Days of Future Past »

The corpse of a child appears next to the headquarters of the Ministry in chapter 42, entitled « Days of future and past. » Inspector Ayala (Marta Milans) is in charge of the investigation and, after interviewing Salvador, discovers that the culprit is within the Ministry. But solving a murder becomes much more complicated when the clues must be sought not only in the present, but traveling through time.

Without confirmation of a fifth season, in this episode, Irene, Pacino, Alonso and Carolina they travel to an orphanage in 1890 to fulfill a very special mission commissioned by Salvador. This time they will face a terrible enemy who will do everything possible to prevent them from achieving their objective: to save the Ministry and the future of Spain.