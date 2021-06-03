this will be the fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul

06/03/2021 at 11:22 AM CEST

The combat that the retired fighter will face Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. youtuber Logan Paul will take place in the early morning of Monday, June 7 in our country. The duel has not been without controversy, especially from boxing lovers who believe that it devalues ​​the quality of boxing to the detriment of an exacerbated morbidity. A) Yes, the duel will be an exhibition due to the huge difference in weight between the two rivals.

Logan Paul weighs about 190 pounds, that is, 86 kilograms. While Mr. Money weighs around 160 pounds, about 72 kilos that puts him above 68kg with which he achieved his most famous victories. This difference in weight has caused the fight to be considered as an exhibition and therefore there are no judges to determine who will be the winner.

The best images of the battle between Mayweather and Pacquiao

Consequently, the only way to achieve victory and avoid the null will be that of chloroform, something that both contenders believe will be safe. In this way, both the youtuber and the boxer have been heating up the confrontation to increase the tension ahead of Monday, when the bell will ring and the confrontation will begin.