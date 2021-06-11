This will be the fare to travel in Cablebús, regardless of the distance

MEXICO CITY.- Cablebús users will pay seven pesos per trip regardless of the distance of the trip, reported the Government of Mexico City.

According to the Official Gazette of the capital, it indicates that the amount of the authorized fare must be displayed in a visible place in the terminals and stations of the Cablebús permanently.

The decentralized public body Servicio de Transportes Eléctricos de la Ciudad de México, will monitor and coordinate the application of the necessary measures to comply with this Agreement ”.

Previously, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, had reported that the service would be charged through the Unique Integrated Mobility Card to standardize the payment method with other types of transport in the country’s capital.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **