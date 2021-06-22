This will be the evil version of Doctor Strange in Marvel Studios

Marvel Movies Marvel Series Share

Marvel Studios will present different versions of the most important heroes that we have seen in the films already released.

New details of the animated series What If…? from Marvel studios reveal very interesting information about the Doctor Strange evil that will present the new program of Disney Plus.

The Serie What If…? will show the events of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe but from a different point of view. The story is narrated by a new character named Uatu The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and it will feature a large number of characters that will have the voices of their original actors. Even Chadwick boseman was able to record his participation as T’Challa before passing away. Which is sure to be a great joy to his fans.

In the story we saw in cinemas of the Doctor StrangeWhen the character suffers an accident, he uses magic to heal his hands. But this time, the version of the Supreme Sorcerer He will seek the magical world after the “death of his true love.” What do we imagine will be the Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). This tragedy leads him “down a darker path with evil and dangerous magic in an attempt to change his past.”

This will not affect the movies.

Although the series What If…? is within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, that does not mean that the alternative events that we see in characters like Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black panther or Spider-man will influence the films that will be released in the coming years. Quite the opposite of Disney Plus shows like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawk Eye, Ms. Marvel, Secret invasion or She-hulk.

Hopefully soon they reveal the premiere date of What If…? While we wait we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.

