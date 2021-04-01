this will be the electric SUV racing

A new car competition comes into play this week. The Extreme E will bring together nine teams with nine 100% electric buggies in races that will be held in remote places on the planet with a clear objective: make the problem of climate change visible through sport, doing races in badly affected places.

It’s such a championship special that the entire structure, including the cars, they will travel in a floating bivouac, on a ship in which a group of scientists will also be present who will work on the ground in five scenarios seriously affected by climate change. Its ideologue, as happened with Formula E, is the Spanish businessman Alexander Agag.

Teams and drivers of the Extreme E 2021.

Extreme E: mixed teams

Another special factor of the Extreme E is that it is the fully equal first motor racing. All nine teams are required to have a male and a female pilot, with the same importance and weight during the races. There will be renowned pilots: Carlos Sainz, Sébastien Loeb, Jenson Button, Mattias Ekström or Timmy Hansen, as well as Cristina Gutierrez, Laia Sanz or Jamie Chadwick.

Regarding the equipment, there is also Spanish flavor: Cupra, the first manufacturer to bet on this championship, as well as Hispano Suiza or Actuate. Among the other teams, the presence of Lewis Hamilton or Nico Rosberg as heads of their respective squads.

Cupra and Acciona give Spanish flavor to the team roster.

Extreme E: racing

Cars will race in off-road circuits of about 8 kilometers, in relays, covering some special points. The great protagonist will be the Spark odyssey 21: a 4×4 electric buggy of 550 hp and 920 Nm, common to all teams, which can only “touch” the distribution of torque between both axles during race weekends … and little else. With 1,600 kg of weight, accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. They will be able to reach 200 km / h and face slopes of up to 53 degrees.

its drums, lithium-ion developed by Williams, are air-cooled and have a capacity greater than 50 kWh. Continental will be the supplier of the tires, exclusive for these cars.

These are the five stages that the Extreme E will visit in 2021.

Extreme E: the scenarios

The calendar of the first season of the Extreme E consists of five tests, each one with a character, an environment and peculiar characteristics, but all of them trying to make visible different problems related to climate change:

– Desert X Prix (03-04 / April / 2021): The inaugural test is held in Saudi Arabia, in a setting similar to the last two Dakar Rally, near Al-Ula, with dunes, dirt tracks … Desertification is the visible problem in the area, which translates into water scarcity and in the degradation of the environment and its productivity.

– Ocean X Prix (29-30 / May / 2021): To the west coast of Africa, in Lake Rosa (Senegal), the Extreme E will travel to raise awareness of the dangers of climate change on the oceans, rising sea levels and its impact on marine ecosystems, on which the lives of many people around the world.

– Artic X Prix (28-29 / August / 2021): A setting as atypical for car racing as it is spectacular: the Extreme E will visit the Arctic in summer, specifically the Russell Glacier, in Greenland. Thaw is one of the problems that most concerns society, caused by the overheating of the Earth.

– Amazon X Prix (23-24 / October / 2021): The problem of deforestation will become apparent when Extreme E lands in Pará, in the middle of the Brazilian Amazon. Rainforests are essential for life on the planet: the loss of biodiversity, forest fires, droughts … are problems present in the area.

– Glacier X Prix (11-12 / December / 2021): End of the season in Argentina, in Patagonia, where the life of mountain glaciers and permafrost is being deeply affected. Many ecosystems that depend on them are among the most sensitive to climate change, rapidly disappearing.

Cupra, the first brand to join the Extreme E.

Extreme E: Cupra, the pioneers

On the highway, in addition to being able to chat with Cristina Gutierrez and know your previous feelings before debuting with the X44 team, too we have been able to get into the bowels of one of the teams that will race in the inaugural season of the Extreme E. Cupra, the Spanish brand, was also the first manufacturer to confirm its presence in the championship.

The CUPRA Racing Technical Development Manager, Xavi Serra, gives us some keys to the new championship, which they will face from the hand of the private team ABT, also present in Formula E together with Audi. “Our collaboration goes a long way. ABT will be in charge of running the operations on the track and on a day-to-day basis: mechanics, transport, logistics, pilot engineers. From Cupra Racing we have been giving support during the tests and we are entering into possible matters, getting to know the car, for future seasons in which the technology is opening up ”.

Xavi Serra (Cupra) gives us the keys to the Extreme E.

Electric SUVs they will be the same for all teams and they will barely be able to modify their parameters and elements during this first season: “The time so far has been to get to know the machine and the possible adjustments, at a mechanical and software level. We have a map in which we can configure the distribution of torque between both axles, the thermal behavior of the batteries, the efficiency of making them work … The regulation is very closed: it allows us typical adjustments of any competition vehicle: falls, convergence, height … And little else. It’s enough and there are going to be differences, although the biggest ones are going to be made by the drivers.

Cupra is one of the most knowledgeable brands in electric motorsport, since they have been working in competition tourism for a long time ETCR which will also debut this year. But, Why does Cupra land in a championship like the Extreme E? “At the core of Cupra, Motorsport is one of its main legs, but we also want to go further. We want to contribute to the transformation of Motorsport, and we already gave signals with the e-Racer. Not only that, we also have to be well aligned with racing values, and Extreme E is the clearest. There are 3 reasons that are a perfect fit for us: sustainability and sustainable development, gender equality and, of course, electrification. At Cupra we want to be ahead and be pioneers in this transformation ”, he assures Xavi Serra.

The moments before the official start of the Extreme E.