Mexico City will carry out a series of measures to carry out the gradual reopening of its activities through a daily epidemiological traffic light, due to the health contingency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Hot Sale: tips to take care of your money and buy insurance
The capital authorities explained that, unlike the atmospheric pollution that can vary from day to day, the epidemiological traffic light will measure periods of hospital occupation.
Experts suggest reviewing a trend of at least two weeks to determine the change between one color and the other.
The traffic light will be made up of four colors, being red the one with the highest occupancy and green with the least.
Red
The CDMX will continue at a red light if:
If bed increases continue with Covid-19 patients
Two weeks of stable increase
65 percent occupation in hospitals
Orange
CDMX could change to orange if:
Occupancy in hospitals is less than 50 percent
Two weeks of declining trend
Yellow
They could turn yellow if:
Occupancy less than 50 percent
Two-week downward trend
Green
Finally, the authorities will determine a total reopening if:
Occupancy less than 50 percent
A month of decreasing trend
Current status: Red (Status as of May 20)
The authorities estimated that the CDMX will continue at a RED light, until June 15, but it will have new activities such as mining, construction, manufacture of transport equipment and beer production.
CDMX will open 30 percent of parks and public spaces to exercise outdoors.
Activities scheme:
Red
The CDMX government estimates that the red light will remain during June and the beginning of July, depending on the hospital occupation.
Labor
Special activities that were not closed anymore those added: mining, construction, manufacture of transport equipment and beer production
government
Return of justice institutions and the Legislative Branch by video call
Education
Basic and upper secondary distance education
Public space
Parks at 30 percent of capacity
Vulnerable people
They remain in isolation
Epidemiological follow-up
SMS plus reports of contagions in open sectors and monitoring for traffic lights
Orange
The CDMX government estimates that the orange traffic light could be activated from June to August, depending on hospital occupation.
Labor
Staggered hours and days of work, 4 x 10 scheme; restaurants and hotels at 30%, religious services at 30%, cinemas and theaters at 50%, micro-businesses, sporting events without public
government
Intensive digitization; Attention with appointments at the window of procedures related to economic activities operating
Education
Basic, upper secondary and higher distance education
Public space
Salt park 30% capacity
Ends Today No temporary circulation
Bicycle path expansion
Vulnerable people
They remain in isolation
Epidemiological follow-up
SMS plus reports of contagions in open sectors and monitoring for traffic lights
Yellow
The CDMX government estimates that the yellow traffic light could be activated from July to September, depending on hospital occupation.
Labor
Staggered hours and days of work, 4 x 10 scheme; 60% restaurants and hotels; 60% religious services; cinemas and theaters at 60%; staggered return of corporate and department stores to 60%
government
Return from Government offices
Digitization and attention at the window of procedures related to sectors
Education
Continues basic, upper secondary and higher distance education
Public space
Parks and esplanades at 60 percent of their capacity
Bicycle path expansion
Vulnerable people
Necessary departures with priority for them in business and transportation
Epidemiological follow-up
SMS plus reports of contagions in open sectors and monitoring for traffic lights
Green
The CDMX government estimates that the green light could be activated from August and continue for the next few months.
Labor
“New normality” with maintenance of healthy distance and hygiene measures for containment
Opening of bars, gyms, nightclubs, clubs
government
Return of offices with more digitization and attention at windows of procedures related to sectors
Education
Return when the educational and health authorities determine
Public space
“New normality” with maintenance of distance measures and hygiene for containment
Vulnerable people
Hygiene care and healthy distance for containment
Epidemiological follow-up
Maintenance and monitoring of indicators and new outbreaks
Public health measures:
CDMX authorities recommend that during the gradual reopening plan, citizens continue to respect public health measures.
Use of masks in public transport and crowded places.
Wash hands and use disinfectant gel.
Keep healthy distance
Label sneeze
Cleaning is workspaces and home
Constant disinfection of surfaces with high levels of contact
At the moment in Mexico City, there are more than 15 thousand 844 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,618 deaths from this disease.
The head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported that the entity is still at Red Light in the health emergency, and that as of May 18 there was 28.1 percent availability of general hospital beds to care for patients with COVID -19 in Mexico City.
.