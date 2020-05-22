Mexico City will carry out a series of measures to carry out the gradual reopening of its activities through a daily epidemiological traffic light, due to the health contingency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Hot Sale: tips to take care of your money and buy insurance

The capital authorities explained that, unlike the atmospheric pollution that can vary from day to day, the epidemiological traffic light will measure periods of hospital occupation.

Experts suggest reviewing a trend of at least two weeks to determine the change between one color and the other.

The traffic light will be made up of four colors, being red the one with the highest occupancy and green with the least.

Red

The CDMX will continue at a red light if:

If bed increases continue with Covid-19 patients

Two weeks of stable increase

65 percent occupation in hospitals

Orange

CDMX could change to orange if:

Occupancy in hospitals is less than 50 percent

Two weeks of declining trend

Yellow

They could turn yellow if:

Occupancy less than 50 percent

Two-week downward trend

Green

Finally, the authorities will determine a total reopening if:

Occupancy less than 50 percent

A month of decreasing trend

Current status: Red (Status as of May 20)

The authorities estimated that the CDMX will continue at a RED light, until June 15, but it will have new activities such as mining, construction, manufacture of transport equipment and beer production.

CDMX will open 30 percent of parks and public spaces to exercise outdoors.

Activities scheme:

Red

The CDMX government estimates that the red light will remain during June and the beginning of July, depending on the hospital occupation.

Labor

Special activities that were not closed anymore those added: mining, construction, manufacture of transport equipment and beer production

government

Return of justice institutions and the Legislative Branch by video call

Education

Basic and upper secondary distance education

Public space

Parks at 30 percent of capacity

Vulnerable people

They remain in isolation

Epidemiological follow-up

SMS plus reports of contagions in open sectors and monitoring for traffic lights

Orange

The CDMX government estimates that the orange traffic light could be activated from June to August, depending on hospital occupation.

Labor

Staggered hours and days of work, 4 x 10 scheme; restaurants and hotels at 30%, religious services at 30%, cinemas and theaters at 50%, micro-businesses, sporting events without public

government

Intensive digitization; Attention with appointments at the window of procedures related to economic activities operating

Education

Basic, upper secondary and higher distance education

Public space

Salt park 30% capacity

Ends Today No temporary circulation

Bicycle path expansion

Vulnerable people

They remain in isolation

Epidemiological follow-up

SMS plus reports of contagions in open sectors and monitoring for traffic lights

Yellow

The CDMX government estimates that the yellow traffic light could be activated from July to September, depending on hospital occupation.

Labor

Staggered hours and days of work, 4 x 10 scheme; 60% restaurants and hotels; 60% religious services; cinemas and theaters at 60%; staggered return of corporate and department stores to 60%

government

Return from Government offices

Digitization and attention at the window of procedures related to sectors

Education

Continues basic, upper secondary and higher distance education

Public space

Parks and esplanades at 60 percent of their capacity

Bicycle path expansion

Vulnerable people

Necessary departures with priority for them in business and transportation

Epidemiological follow-up

SMS plus reports of contagions in open sectors and monitoring for traffic lights

Green

The CDMX government estimates that the green light could be activated from August and continue for the next few months.

Labor

“New normality” with maintenance of healthy distance and hygiene measures for containment

Opening of bars, gyms, nightclubs, clubs

government

Return of offices with more digitization and attention at windows of procedures related to sectors

Education

Return when the educational and health authorities determine

Public space

“New normality” with maintenance of distance measures and hygiene for containment

Vulnerable people

Hygiene care and healthy distance for containment

Epidemiological follow-up

Maintenance and monitoring of indicators and new outbreaks

Public health measures:

CDMX authorities recommend that during the gradual reopening plan, citizens continue to respect public health measures.

Use of masks in public transport and crowded places.

Wash hands and use disinfectant gel.

Keep healthy distance

Label sneeze

Cleaning is workspaces and home

Constant disinfection of surfaces with high levels of contact

At the moment in Mexico City, there are more than 15 thousand 844 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,618 deaths from this disease.

The head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported that the entity is still at Red Light in the health emergency, and that as of May 18 there was 28.1 percent availability of general hospital beds to care for patients with COVID -19 in Mexico City.

.