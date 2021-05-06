This will be the draw for the first round of the promotion phase to Second Division

05/06/2021

On at 15:44 CEST

Next Monday, May 10 will take place the playoff draw for promotion to Second Division. Of the 16 clubs that will fight for the dream of being promoted to the silver category of Spanish football. For the purpose of the draw, the 16 clubs will be distributed in four cups. The five champions will be included in the cup number. The five seconds will be in cup number two, the five third in number three and the one that ranked fourth, in cup number four.

The draw will match the clubs that have obtained a better classification against those that have obtained a worse classification, avoiding, as far as possible, that two teams that have belonged to the same group face each other.

SWEEPSTAKES FORMAT

In this way, it will begin by matching one of the five champions with the club ranked fourth; then the remaining four champions with another four of the five third; then one of the five clubs that occupied second place will be paired with the third remaining in cup number 3. And, finally, at four seconds, who remain in cup number 2, with each other.

In case of group match, another ball will be drawn to match the home club and reserved to the unpaired club for the next draw.

The highest ranked club at the end of the regular league will act as the local team. And if the position is the same, the club whose ball is drawn first will have this condition.

The stadium and the date of the matches will also be determined by the order of extraction of the balls, each match being held in one of the following four stadiums designated for its organization:

– New Vivero Stadium (Badajoz)

– Francisco de la Hera Stadium (Almendralejo)

– Villanovense Municipal Stadium (Villanueva de la Serena)

– Vicente Sanz Municipal Stadium (Don Benito).

SINGLE GAME (MAY 15 AND 16)

The matches corresponding to this first round will be a single match and will take place on the weekend of May 15 and 16, 2021. The schedules will be established in advance by the RFEF and will be communicated as soon as possible after the conclusion of the draw for the next Monday.

HOW IS THE CLASSIFICATION DETERMINED?

In the Play Off of Promotion to Second Division, ties, at the end of 90 minutes, will be resolved in the following terms in the order set forth and exclusively:

1. Extra time of two parts of fifteen minutes each.

2. If at the end of it the tie continues, the team with the best classification will be the winner.

3. If both have obtained the same classification, penalties will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Fifth provision of the Competition Rules, all without prejudice to the provisions of Rule 10 of the IFAB Game.

All participating teams will be subject to the requirements, demands and procedures set forth in the updated Action Protocol for the return of official competitions at the state level and non-professional, published through Circulars number 14, 22, 28 and 30 of the present season.

The draw for the second round of the Play Off for Promotion to Second Division will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021.