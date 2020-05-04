After more than 50 days confined, footballers (and the rest of professional athletes) will be able to exercise again from May 4. They will not have the schedule restrictions that affect the rest of the population, but soccer teams must start individual training for at least the first two weeks. Meanwhile, the League has already prepared the tests that all First and Second division footballers will pass between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Official State Gazette published this Sunday the Order of the Ministry of Health in which the measures aimed at loosen certain restrictions on sport, established with the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain before the coronavirus pandemic. The order that will allow, if there are no spikes or contagions, that football will finally return to Spain … although it will be behind closed doors and still without a date.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports highlights the Health Order published in the BOE and that, since Monday, will allow the return to training of professional and federated athletes, “According to the Plan for the transition to a new normality approved on April 28 in the Council of Ministers”.

Rules for professional footballers

Elite athletes will always have to maintain the premises of responsibility and prudence that are recommended by Health, in addition to carry out their activity individually. Of course, both professional athletes, national interest and high level (DAN) they will not have any time restrictions, with the limit of space that marks your province.

The BOE also states that in their training “they can freely access, if necessary, to those natural spaces in which they must carry out their sporting activities, such as the sea, rivers, or reservoirs », respecting the safety distance, except in the case of Paralympic sport if you do not need it and with the option of having a coach accompany you.

Further, professional league athletes will be able to train in their own work centers as long as the basic or individual character of these trainings is guaranteed, with the protection and hygiene measures determined by Health.

On the other hand, to exercise, non-professional federated athletes will have to use the two slots established by the Government since May 2: between six and ten in the morning of each day and between twenty and twenty-three at night, always individually unless they practice adapted sports.

Professional athletes will have no time limit Starting this Monday, May 4, to be able to exercise, something that can be considered normal, if you consider that it is the very activity of your profession. And they can go to their sports cities or training camps.

How the tests will be carried out

On the other hand, the protocol approved by the Ministry of Health clearly specifies how the tests to which all First and Second division footballers will be subjected must be carried out: «At the beginning of that first phase, the club’s medical services, the Federation or the training center, as appropriate, must carry out an initial sports medical examination, opening a file for the athlete, as indicated by medical-sports practice ».

In addition, he adds: «Health professionals will monitor what has happened in the health of the athlete in general throughout the year 2020, focusing particularly on the identification of signs, symptoms, effects or sequelae of the Covid-19 virus. This initial medical examination will include a test for the presence of viral genetic material In the event that the medical examination and the symptoms of the athlete derive the convenience of carrying it out. Athletes who test positive in a PCR test, still asymptomatic, will not be able to start their sports practice until they are negative in the PCR test ».