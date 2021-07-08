This will be the clashes in the first round of the Home Run Derby 2021

The MLB I organize how the confrontations of the players who have already confirmed their participation in the home run derby 2021.

After Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers confirmed their participation as members 7 and 8 of the event, they completed the calendar and the MLB yielded to culminate once and for all.

1.Shohei Ohtani vs. Juan Soto 2. Joey Gallo vs. Trevor Story 3. Matt Olson vs. Trey Mancini 4. Salvador Pérez vs. Pete Alonso

MLB has announced the matchups for the first round of the home run derby: Ohtani vs. Soto

Rooster vs. Story

Olson vs. Mancini

Pérez vs. Alonso Shohei vs. Shuffle is going to be fun. – Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 8, 2021

Shohei ohtani is the top home runner in the MLB , will be against Soto, who has a difference of 21 home runs, but that does not define anything, some players do not stop hitting home runs in practice even if the game is not that way.

While in the second, Trevor Story who will be representing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, would have to face one of the lefties with the most powerful swing in the game. MLB, Joey Gallo of the Texas Ranges.

Mancini will seek to set an example of life after overcoming cancer, while Olson will show why he is the Oakland Athletics’ top home runner this season.

And last but not least, the swing of Venezuelan Salvador Pérez against the last player who won the home run derby and comes to defend his title, Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets.