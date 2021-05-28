This will be the christening of Rosario, the heir to the title of the Duchess of Alba

It has not stopped being delayed due to the pandemic and small needs that were preventing its celebration, but finally, this Saturday, May 29, the baptism of Rosario Fitz-James Stuart Palazuelo will take place, almost nine months after his birth.

Her parents, the Dukes of Huéscar, Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo, want an intimate ceremony to be held with a small family circle, although it is true that it is precisely because of that nucleus that for some reasons or others they could not specify the act, which will be in the Sevillian parish of San Román, as they explain from Vanitatis.

The great-granddaughter of the Duchess of Alba, a title that she will inherit in the future, will receive the first sacrament of her life from a friendly hand of the family: Ignacio Jiménez Sánchez-Dalp, nephew of the late Marchioness of Saltillo, Pepita, who was a friend of the Duchess. It is the same priest who baptized his father, Fernando, 30 years ago; that she married her great-grandmother in third nuptials with Alfonso Díez; and that last week he officiated the wedding between his uncle Carlos and Belén Corsini.

The christening ceremony is scheduled to last about half an hour, with no mass in between and, as the parish is the former headquarters of the Brotherhood of the Gypsies, but not where the Virgen de las Angustias is currently, The whole family will have to travel half a kilometer to the church of the Valley to present Rosario in the presence of the Mother of God.

It should not be forgotten that the Duchess of Alba was an honorary waitress of this virgin, whose family has a special connection, since, at Easter, she wears a cloak embroidered with the shield of the aristocratic family. Likewise, during the time when the Brotherhood had no headquarters, the belongings and everything related to the Virgin was kept in the Palacio de Dueñas, belonging to the Casa de Alba.

In fact, this house is very close to the church, where the duchess’s ashes are found. The palace will be where the invitation will be held, although it will be an informal reception to which family members are invited, from the current Duke of Alba to the newly married Counts of Osorno –who have postponed their honeymoon to be present in what will be his first public appearance since they said “yes, I want” in the Madrid palace of Liria- or Alfonso Díez himself.

Amen from Palazuelo’s family, the arrival of some cousins ​​and friends from Madrid is also expected, now that restrictions allow it. Among the friends are, by the way, the godparents of the little girl, Beltrán, a close friend of Sofía and a schoolmate of Fernando. who was the one who introduced them, as well as Blanca Barrera, another friend of the couple.

From the aforementioned media they assure that parents are examples of “simplicity and naturalness”. “Both Fernando and his brother Carlos have grown up without luxuries or excesses, giving value to training and personal relationships. They are supportive, responsible and very familiar young people “, they add.