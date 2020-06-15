Samsung has launched what it claims is the cheapest smartphone to communicate through 5G technology.

An element that catches the attention of this device is that it patents mobile technology to interact with the consumer.

Mobile communication has become essential in the relationship of brands with consumers.

The 5G network has been full of controversy because beyond being able to communicate, it is accused that this technology has serious repercussions on the health of telephone users.

Among the perceived consequences of this technology, an element that we cannot lose sight of are the various ranges of smartphones that have been launched and how it seeks to generate new consumption patterns, with which it aims to innovate in the way brands They are betting on increasingly relevant products in the telecommunications market, which has been consolidated by the value it has found in the way it interacts.

The cheapest 5G smartphone

The 5G network is just beginning to be a reality in some countries and brands like Samsung have already announced what they say will be the cheapest smartphone to operate with this network.

It is the Galaxy A71 5G which, according to the brand, will be launched on June 19 and will begin to be sold in the United States at a price of $ 599, while smartphones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, with 5G connectivity are priced at case 30 thousand pesos in its 256 GB version.

Samsung launches its A-Series range on the 5G network with the Galaxy A71 and multiplies the number of devices that are compatible with this network, since the Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, from its S-Series range are also compatible with the 5G network and not only the network, but with mmWave 5G technology, which is still exclusive to certain regions where the 5G network operates, so they remain exclusive devices for the brand’s innovative user segment.

One of the physical characteristics of the phones in the A-Series range is that their casings are made of plastic instead of metal and glass, as if devices in the S-Series range are made.

Another feature is that they use mid-range Qualcomm processors, but they offer a 6.7-inch screen, large storage capacity, quick charge function and multiple lenses to take various types of shots.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G launches June 19th w / Snapdragon 765G for $ 599 # Samsung # SamsungGalaxyA71 pic.twitter.com/lYK1WJqYi7 – Ꭺ иυʝ Ꮢ αgнαν (@ Anuj_Raghav_1) June 15, 2020

New smartphones, new technology

Mobile technology has become an innovative guideline and is indisputably a benchmark of how we should communicate today not only between users, but brands with users, with the help of strategies such as location marketing or social media marketing, due to the transcendence that social networks have through these devices.

That said, an element that attracts attention is innovation and how, from this guideline, it is possible to develop increasingly relevant strategies, such as the fact of increasingly resorting to mobile strategies.

Mobility is, then, an opportunity that brands have found in the digital scene, where digital interaction has been an opportunity for the consumer and a way of maintaining interaction that is increasingly valuable.

From this perspective, an element that we cannot lose sight of is how brands are evolving before the consumer, especially at a time when innovation has become more and more determined to offer consumers products where mobility is a large part of the essence with which it works.

