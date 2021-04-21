This will be the bonus that Yasiel Puig will receive for signing with the Águilas de Veracruz



In his last season in MLB (2019) he hit 24 home runs.

Photo: Jason Miller / Getty Images

Since his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel puig it was a sensation with his bat and glove. But things changed for him and now he will try his luck at the LMB with the Águilas de Veracruz to continue his sports career at 30 years of age.

This Wednesday the signing of the Cuban player with the Mexican team would be made official, according to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. While on Thursday he will be presented at a press conference with the organization’s shirt.

Unofficially it is known that Puig will earn a monthly salary of $ 13,000 with the Eagles of Veracruz. An outfielder who was once an all-star. In 2020 he had agreed to play the reduced MLB season with the Atlanta Braves, but he tested positive for COVID-19 before reporting to training and that work was ultimately not fruitful.

Yasiel Puig signed with Veracruz of the Mexican League. Goal remains to get back to MLB. Looking for 2nd chance. Will receive $ 13K / month max plus extra sponsorship. Also will have bodyguard due to the way he arrived originally from Cuba. @Beisbolpuro and @ Enrique_Rojas1 1st – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 21, 2021

During his last season in the MLB with the uniforms of Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, in 2019, he hit: 24 home runs, drove in 84 runs, stole 19 bases, scored 76 times and posted a .267 average to record his best offensive season in seven seasons.