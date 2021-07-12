This will be the Average of Bogotá 2021

Under the premise “CONECTADOS CORREMOS TODOS”, the Bogota Half Marathon, the most important running event in Latin America, will be run from July 25 to August 8 in person, not massively, in any city or municipality Colombia (respecting all biosafety measures in force on the date of its implementation).

Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Barranquilla, Cartagena and Bucaramanga have circuits so that runners can complete the 21K and 10K. In the suggested routes, the athletes will be able to start and finish their race from any point on the proposed map.

What is new about this modality? Each participant can choose the place, date, time and route to run the Bogotá half marathon (one of those suggested by the organization or the one preferred by each runner).

“Sport occupies an important space within the social responsibility actions that we promote,” said Bernardo Sánchez, Marketing Manager of the Porvenir Pension and Severance Fund. “Our commitment to sport remains intact regardless of the situation, we know that athletics It is a massive and inclusive sport that only requires discipline, so we are very happy to support this sport and contribute through running to the physical and mental well-being of Colombians ”, added one of those responsible for the event.

In this edition, the runners who register through www.mediamaratonbogota.com receive a complete accompaniment in their preparation path through different lines of physical, nutritional, emotional and sports technology training, to reach and achieve the goal of overcome the challenge of the mmB 2021.