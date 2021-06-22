this will be the Audi RS 3

It has not been long since the arrival of the new generation of the Audi A3 Sportback on the market. The compact five-door body was accompanied by the A3 Sedan and little by little its range was completed. If the sports variants incorporated with the Audi S3, you just have to throw imagination with the top of the range. Although it will be for a short time, because we already have a very complete preview of the next Audi RS 3.

We speak in the plural because it will also be available with both five and four doors. Many data are confirmed at a technical level, the first that will continue to use mechanics 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder that is so characteristic of the brand (and that has jumped to others like the Cupra Formentor VZ5). It will come in the new RS 3 with a power of 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque, same horses as its predecessor, but with an increase of 20 Nm. It also keeps the seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive as the only options.

Despite the fact that there has not been a substantial growth in its power, the performance of this specimen improves slightly. Now accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (0.3 seconds less) with the Launch Control that it includes and its maximum speed can reach 290 km / h in case of opting for the RS Dynamic pack and the carbo-ceramic brakes, as standard it is limited to 250 km / h. Although probably the most interesting of the Audi RS 3 is not what they run but how do they do that, because its technology incorporates novel systems.

The main one is RS Torque Splitter, which consists of an electronically controlled rear differential with a multi-disc clutch that each take care of its corresponding drive shaft. This translates into a vector distribution of torque, which is greater at the outer wheel to reduce understeer and achieve optimal stability. Its behavior may vary depending on the selected driving mode.

The Audi drive select It has no less than seven modes available: Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and the RS Individual, RS Performance and RS Torque Rear. The former are the usual ones in all the brand’s models, while the latter get better performance in the Audi RS 3. With the RS Individual you can configure the parameters separately, with the RS Performance you have settings to get your best face on the circuit and with him RS Torque Rear adds a kind of Drift mode in which the rear axle is prioritized to make controlled skids.

In these specimens the electronic stabilization control (ESC), which has a sportier demeanor in RS Performance mode. As standard it has the RS sports suspension with newly developed shock absorbers, but optionally you can also mount the RS plus sports suspension with adaptive damping control, which modifies its behavior depending on the selected driving mode. The RS-specific progressive steering will put the icing on the cake for these models that want to reign in the contested world of high-performance compacts.

Photo gallery:

Photos