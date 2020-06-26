Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The wait for Diablo IV will be long, but Blizzard promised constant information about this important project. The company has just revealed interesting facts about the new installment, including details of its world and its narrative focus.

Diablo IV promises some changes relevant to the franchise, as Blizzard seeks to give a fresh air to the saga and avoid some of the mistakes it made with Diablo III. To give an idea of ​​their plans, the studio shared information on several key aspects of the title, which fans of the franchise will no doubt like.

Diablo IV will have a wide open world

One of the most striking novelties of Diablo IV will undoubtedly be its open world. In this installment it will be possible to explore Sanctuary in a new way. Players will be able to focus on the campaign, but at the same time they will be able to enjoy other types of content across the map.

Blizzard strikes a balance between primary and secondary content. For now, we know that the open world will be dynamic and will feature various camps, which will be key locations for enemy factions.

We can confront the inhabitants of these places to purify them. In this way they will become allied positions where we will find teleporters and various NPCs.

“Each camp has a story, but the narration is visual, and the exploits do not lead you directly (…) We loved the impact it feels to see the world change as they recover a small part of Sanctuary and they give the town back a little hope, ”Blizzard said.

There will be a more narrative approach in Diablo IV

On the other hand, the company also wants to make the narrative aspect of the game richer. For this reason, the conversations will now take place with a special camera approach to the characters, but keeping the isometric aspect.

In certain featured conversations the narrative approach will be similar, but there will be greater richness in the animations. Unsurprisingly, Blizzard also works on some spectacular cinematics to tell important facts from the story. The cinematics will now be in real time, which translates into some advantages for the studio.

« We can show the player’s character with the armor he has equipped at that time while maintaining the resolution and graphic settings chosen by the player so that the transition is smooth and the kinematics feel part of the game, » said the study.

Diablo IV is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Find all the news related to the new installment at this link.