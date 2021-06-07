This will be the access protocol for fans to the stadiums

06/07/2021 at 10:56 AM CEST

Football is not understood without its fans and after a long weariness away from the pitch, the fans will be able to enjoy their sport live again this European Championship. Although it will not be the same. Football is not exempt from the consequences of a Pandemic and the return of the public to the stadiums will be done with all the protocols to avoid possible outbreaks of Covid.

The path of La Roja de Luis Enrique towards the European Championship it will start in Madrid against the neighbors of Portugal. The Wanda Metropolitano will be the scene of said appointment and the Government of the Community of Madrid you have already established how to make this return safe. Fans must enter through the 34 doors of the stadium in different time slots specific for each sector, in order to avoid crowds, with different security controls. Inside the stadium it will be prohibited smoking, eating, drinking, or any activity that involves removing the mask.