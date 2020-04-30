The cycling calendar has been modified in the wake of the global health crisis caused by COVID-19. The Tour de France, in principle, will be held between August 29 and September 20, which has forced the dates when the 75th edition of the The return to Spain.

The race, whose starting gun was to take place in the Netherlands on August 14, will not finally start from the Netherlands. After the agreement reached between the organization of La Vuelta and the UCI, the Spanish round will take place in the autumn and will start in Irún. It will be the first time, since Unipublic took over the race in 1979, that it started in the Basque Country. “Having the passion for cycling in the Basque Country from the first day makes this change of plans more enjoyable”Said the director of La Vuelta, Javier Guillén.

It will have only 18 stages

It will also be the first time in 35 years that The Return It will consist of less than 21 stages. It will be 18 since the initial three will not take place, which were going to cover the Dutch regions of Utrecht and North Brabant. The race is thus reduced from 23 to 20 days.

“It is obvious that when you design a career, you do not expect not to have to make changes of this magnitude, but we have to be sensitive with the current situation and we have to assume that it is very difficult to substitute an official exit at this point for all the institutional and logistical planning that it implies ”, Javier Guillén has justified.

The Giro a Italia, in the air

After the decisions adopted by the Tour de France and La Vuelta a España, the Giro d’Italia is still in the air, a race that its director, Mauro Vegni, hopes can be held in 2020. “I think in a week we will know what will happen. I try to be optimistic, we have to be even if it is a very difficult situation. We have to try to save something. We will see how many races and which can be run“He pointed out.