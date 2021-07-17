This will be Taika Waititi’s next big project

From Asgard to the streets of Oklahoma. Here’s a lot more information about Reservation Dogs, Taika Waititi’s new project.

Still missing almost a year for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika waititi he is already preparing to present his next project to the world. The director, who has been in great demand in recent months, has decided to venture heavily into the world of series. Thus, abandoning for a moment the Marve’s Cinematic UniverseHe and the superhero films, seeks to contribute with more realistic creations. Even its next premiere alludes to its ancestral roots.

This is about Reservation Dogs. The show of FX Y Hulu, is one in which the filmmaker worked in conjunction with Sterlin harjo, who is also a descendant of traditional North American tribes. Despite not knowing much about his plot, it seems that it will be almost an autobiography of Harjo, since, like his protagonists, he was a young man of Oklahoma with indigenous roots.

The program will follow a group of teens who steal and save stolen money to get to California. Its title and some of its promotional images, like the one below, serve as a reference to the first film of Quentin Tarantino, Reservoir dogs.

Work with a great friend

On working with Waititi and the decision to do this project, co-creator Sterlin Harjo mentioned the following: “The only reason I can do this show is because of Taika Waititi, and it’s like the best gift than a friend. I could give it to someone He took this to FX and then let me take off and do this show. I don’t think any other show I do would be that important to me.

As lifelong friends, it was natural for Taika and I to find a project together, and what better than a program that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities: mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa. We are thrilled with the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs story with our incredible cast and crew, Garrett basch , and the entire FX team, “he concluded.

The series is scheduled to premiere on both television and streaming on August 9.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter