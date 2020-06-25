One of the most important characteristics for the sagas to survive over time in this era of ephemeral projects and scattered attention is the ability to renew and offer new aspects by those responsible for development. And in the world of video games this quality is essential, something that, for example, Epic Games, those in charge of Fortnite, they understand perfectly.

Another franchise that not only fully understands this idea but also knows how to listen to its fans is The Pokémon Company, the company responsible for everything that has to do with regard to the beloved Japanese creatures. From the franchise they understood that the public today enjoys multiplayer battles and announced Pokémon Unite, the MOBA starring Pikachu and company.

Without a confirmed launch date, the Japanese company along with Tencent, the Chinese internet giant, revealed in the Pokémon Presents of this week that they are developing this great project of strategy in real time. The title will be available for Nintendo Switch and for mobiles, both for iOS as for Android.

The development of the video game is being carried out by The Pokémon Company next to Timi Studios, subsidiary of Tencent and responsible for Call of Duty: Mobile. The Chinese giant, in addition, has interference in other of the most popular battle royale of the moment: it has a majority participation in Epic Games, regards of Fortnite; they possess Riot Games, Responsable of League of Legends; and they developed Arena of Valor, together with TiMi Studios.

Still not much information about Pokémon Unite But what is known generates a lot of expectation in the gamer community. It is confirmed that it will be a free-to-play title, so it will be playable for free, and it will have built-in micropayments for those who want to dive deeper into the Pokémon universe. Also, Masaaki Hoshino, producer of the video game, explained that there will be cross-play between the platforms on which this new MOBA will be available.

Pokémon Unite You will face two teams of five players in which each will control a monster with their own abilities, customization and room for improvement. Also, in the game process users will have to capture new Pokemon, add experience points, level up and advance in the game. Experience points will give different Pokémon the opportunity to learn new moves and evolve during the game. The view of the battle will be aerial and the action will take place on closed terrain with different environments.

From what could be seen in the preview shown in the transmission is that there will be Pokemon of all generations –Pikachu, Venusaur, Blastoise, Charizard, Lucario and Talonflame among those already confirmed-, video game elements such as League of Legends and the objective will be to get more points than the rival. Instead of working together to take down the rival base, players will have to get together to defeat and capture the Pokémon on the map, and take the Pokeball to a certain space on the stage to score a point. The team with the most points wins after the game, around 10 minutes.

Just a week ago, in the Pokémon Presents On June 17, the company responsible for the Japanese creatures cheered their fans with the announcement of the return of Pokemon snap, one of the most beloved installments in the franchise, in a new version, with the essence of the cult 1999 original. In addition, Tsunekazu Ishihara, President of The Pokémon Company, presented the app Pokemon smile and Pokémon Café Mix (which is already available for download).