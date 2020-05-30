Despite the fact that the coronavirus or COVID-19 is still very present in our lives, the truth is that these are gradually returning to normal. People can now go outside (with caution) and many businesses and merchants are starting to raise their blinds. Of course, with strict hygiene and control measures.

And how could it be otherwise, many of the world’s largest mobile stores are reopening to the public. This is the case of the XIaomi stores and the Apple Store, centers where their fans gather to buy the products of their favorite brand. Of course, because of this health crisis, a visit to one of these stores will no longer be as before, and that is because brands are developing strict security protocols to protect both consumers and their employees. What will it be like to visit one of these stores from now on? We tell you below.

Visit an Apple Store or a Xiaomi store: nothing will be the same

Surely more than one will have entered an Apple Store even if it is simply out of curiosity. As is well known, it is a place with many tables, many exposed apple products and, above all, many people. This could obviously change, according to a statement from the Cupertino company itself. On the one hand to enter one of these stores it will be mandatory to wear gloves and masks. In the event that someone does not have them, they will be given before you can enter.

further the temperature will be taken for each person who wants to enter an Apple Store and even visitors who have COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or fever may be denied entry. Apple ensures that throughout the day, deep cleaning will be carried out both on the surface of the store, as well as on the display products as well as on any highly trafficked area.

Of course, in addition to this, Apple does not want to neglect the exquisite treatment it gives in its stores. Consumers will continue to find the best advice, without forgetting the facilities that the Apple company will give to all those who bet on online purchases, whether it be delivery at home or collection in store.

Xiaomi’s way of proceeding will not be very different from Apple’s. Any user who comes to their stores will meet strict hygiene measures, all without neglecting to offer the consumer the best care. Before entering any store it will be necessary to see if there is a line, in which case it will be necessary to maintain a certain safety distance and wait for our turn to enter. Of course no one can enter without a mask.

Once inside, we will measure our body temperature and if everything is fine, we will be given gel to wash our hands. Likewise, we are advised not to touch any surface or product. If we want to touch a product and feel how it fits in our hands, we will have to request it to a dependent, which will provide us with gloves. The shopping experience will not be the same as before but it is evident that this is necessary to guarantee the safety of consumers and workers.

How we can buy the new normality that is coming our way will make us have to change our consumption habits drastically. Although going to buy a smartphone or any other technology product is not going to be anywhere near as pleasant an experience as a few months ago, we must take into account the exceptional situation we are experiencing and that we must all do our part to get out of it as soon as possible.

Another option is directly buy online, something that of course is much more comfortable.

