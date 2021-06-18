This WiFi Mesh router covers up to 165 m2 with a seamless signal and Amazon sells it for only 55 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

WiFi Mesh is the solution to your problems with WiFi if the coverage does not reach all the corners of your house, and also now there are compatible routers at a great price.

It is common, especially in large houses, for the WiFi signal to be weak in certain areas. This occurs either because the range of the router is limited or simply because there are barriers that weaken said signal, hence many users have looked for various solutions, such as a WiFi repeater, although there are other better alternatives.

One of them is undoubtedly the WiFi Mesh, a mesh network connecting multiple nodes together to cover as much surface area as possible, although for this you first need to have a compatible router. Luckily for everyone, there are, and very cheap: Amazon sells a Tenda model for 55 euros right now.

This is one of the best Mesh WiFi routers of 2021, at least in value for money now that it is on sale, although obviously, you will need additional nodes to cover a greater surface. That said, the reach of a single router is quite wide, coming in at 165 m2.

Beyond the option of configuring a mesh network, its features as a router have little to envy other much more expensive models, although unfortunately it can be a downside, and that is that it does not have WiFi 6.

Compatible with Alexa and with two gigabit ports

There are several details that even as a normal router, without using the Mesh option, this Tenda Nova MW6 that Amazon has on offer is worth it: compatibility with Alexa and several gigabit ports.

You can, for example, do speed tests with just a voice command, although first you need a smart speaker that allows you to do it, one of the Echo Dots.

Gigabit ports are interesting if you want to connect a device and guarantee that its connection speed and bandwidth are going to be good, regardless of the strength of the WiFi. It is useful for example if you have your television near the router.

