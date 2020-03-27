The World Health Organization enabled the Spanish language in their WhatsApp chat which offers information on the coronavirus. Within days of being announced, the world’s most popular messaging bot will provide up-to-date numbers, tips for protecting yourself, answers to frequently asked questions, and more.

To activate it, just send a message by WhatsApp to the phone number +41 22 501 76 90 and a menu of options will be offered to consult the information. Data infected by country is done through a link to the WHO page, as well as news related to the disease.

The bot is easy to use, so it would be advisable to send it to those WhatsApp people who do not stop sending chains with supposed cures or prevention methods that have not been scientifically proven. The main menu features an option to share with your contact list.

Currently the service is Available in English, French and Spanish, with the promise of activating more languages ​​in the coming weeks.

Misinformation Amplifies Disease Transmission

The WhatsApp bot was developed in South Africa by Praekelt, an NGO in that country that had implemented HealthAlert, an identical system for the local health department. This service was created in order to ensure that the public has the best possible health information during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At best, misinformation can distract from critical support for health prevention. In the worst case, it can lead to behavior that amplifies disease transmission. The novelty of COVID-19 makes the challenge even greater, as viral speculation can easily overwhelm the limited information we have.

The WhatsApp initiative has had a positive effect, since after its announcement on March 20, the WHO bot reached the 10 million users in just three days. According to a Quartz Africa report, the company served as a connecting bridge between WHO and Praekelt developers.

WhatsApp It has been hard criticized for not implementing measures to stop disinformation at this time. The company has said that with end-to-end encryption it is impossible to filter the messages, although it is already working on an alternative in which messages with the forwarded tag will offer a link to Google to confirm if the information is true.

👇 More in Explica.co