It seems that the end of the confinement by the coronavirus is getting closer every day. Many already see the light at the end of the tunnel, but recovering normality will not be an easy task. Of course, many have pulled messaging applications to send memes, videos and funny photos to make this confinement much more enjoyable. But what is also shared is the news, some of which is a complete hoax. To avoid this, not only do you have to trust verified accounts, you will also be This WhatsApp bot that warns you of the hoaxes of the coronavirus.

This bot helps you to know the real news of COVID-19

There are many information channels that provide data on the current pandemic. The official channels of the different governments of the world, as well as health authorities and defense bodies, provide important information on how to deal with the present pandemic. There are also media outlets that treat the issue seriously and report on the measures to be taken as well as the progress of the latest investigations. But through social networks there are always users willing to confuse users about what is happening or lie with false data.

To avoid all the hoaxes that circulate through the network the Poynter Institute has deployed su own bot to tell you what data is or is not true. The entity is an NGO that supports journalism and the chatbot relies on all the data provided by 100 independent fact-checking media in more than 70 countries.

How to activate the chatbot on WhatsApp

To activate the Poynter Institute chatbot you have to add your phone first. It is this and you have to put the prefix before: +1 (727) 2912606. Once added you just have to say hello and then you can ask what you need about the latest information that comes to you about the coronavirus.

On the other hand, as a note we leave you the WhatsApp phone, we leave you the WhatsApp contact that the Government has deployed so that the Spanish can ask all questions about the protocols to +34 600 80 28 02. It is an information chat that It will solve all the doubts you have about the COVID-19So don’t be afraid to say hi and ask the questions you need.