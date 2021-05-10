This well-known Chinese brand has disappeared from Amazon due to a scam related to fake reviews

AUKEY and other famous brand products have been removed from Amazon. This is what you need to know.

Amazon has removed each and every product from some popular Chinese brands such as Aukey from its catalog, after a group of researchers has uncovered a database related to an alleged fake reviews scam.

Among the affected brands are, above all, companies specialized in electronic products and accessories, such as AUKEY, Mpow, Tacklife or Tomtop. All of them have been discontinued from Amazon and today it is not possible to find their products in the store.

Thousands of Chinese brand products removed from Amazon

It is enough to do a simple search on Amazon to realize that Jeff Bezos’ company has not taken too long to react and suspend all ads of the brands that have some kind of relationship with the scam.

And it is that, through a public ElasticSearch database, a group of SafetyDetectives researchers discovered a server that contained about 7 GB of data related with direct messages exchanged between sellers and consumers, ready to receive products for free in exchange for publishing positive reviews on Amazon.

The database in question contained more than 13 million records, and involved more than 200,000 people who have participated in this type of illegal activity.

The leak also exposed the email addresses and phone numbers of sellers, as well as links to seller pages, details of your PayPal accounts and email addresses. In this way, it was possible to identify what brands and sellers they would be behind this scam.

It has been shown that the majority of the sellers were located in China, although the data has found information on consumers from all Europe and United States.

As the researchers explain, sellers gave consumers certain guidelines when posting their fake reviews, with the aim of preventing the Amazon moderators team from detecting them. For example, the need to wait between 5 and 7 days from the receipt of the product to the publication of the review, or that the text had a certain length.

How to know if an Amazon review is false: 3 keys to identify them as an expert

In addition, the sellers were also trying cheat buyers by disguising this scam as a totally legitimate “review program”, through which they offered free products.

Since this strategy violates Amazon seller policies, the company has been quick to react by removing its products and suspending vendor accounts. It will be necessary to see if, sooner or later, the brands end up returning to the Amazon catalog, or if on the contrary they must find an alternative to market their products.

