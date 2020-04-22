During the coronavirus everything has changed. Many businesses have changed and many other companies have had to swing from their usual activities to survive. This is the case of Sharp, for example, one of the most mythical Japanese technology companies with more than 100 years behind them. A month ago it was announced that they would use one of their factories where LCD screens are usually manufactured and mounted to manufacture surgical masks to respond to the great world demand.

According to the original announcement, it would start manufacturing 150,000 masks on a daily basis and would eventually reach 500,000 each day, selling each box of 50 masks at a price of about $ 28.

But The avalanche caused by the purchase of masks has wreaked havoc on the online services of the Foxconn brand. Neither the website nor the Internet of Things services have been working correctly for days. The huge demand produced by the lack of a mask completely sank Sharp’s servers, indeed. Both Sharp IoT devices and air conditioners that connect to the Internet are having trouble connecting to the network.

The problem could be, according to the company, that the avalanche of purchases in the online store occurred on the same server that manages the company’s Internet of Things.

Coronavirus is affecting the Internet worldwide

It is not the first time that the coronavirus has caused this type of damage to telecommunications infrastructures. Due to the high number of people who are confined to their homes, Internet services have been overwhelmed by so much demand. In some areas the Internet has worked slower than usual and therefore the population has been asked to take responsibility when using the Internet.

Including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and other online services have changed by default to the lowest quality in their streaming services of content to help not saturate networks.

But that networks are running at peak capacity for the duration of the coronavirus is a long-term positive, as companies will be forced to improve and upgrade infrastructure. And once the demand drops – when there is no longer a risk of COVID-19 and we can go out on the street – we will enjoy better and more modern network services.

