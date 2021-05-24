This Week’s Trend-Setting Celebrity Looks – May

Becky G shows us her wildest side

The young singer surprised us in a very wild and carefree outfit while going for a walk through the streets of Beverly Hills. Becky didn’t hesitate to combine her favorite “mom jeans” with a snakeskin top and a beautiful brown leather trench coat with belted cuffs. The 24-year-old actress closed the outfit with strappy cream sandals, retro sunglasses with an orange tint, and a cute crocodile-skin “lunchbox” style bag, which has been gaining popularity among celebrities.

Hailey Bieber gets it right in monochrome

The 24-year-old model offered us a fresh look within the monochrome look by choosing an outfit that is not based on repeating the same color, but on playing within the same range, in this case that of orange. Hailey chose a halter mini dress from LHD, a straight cut jacket from Acne Studios, delicate thin strappy sandals from Femme, tucked the popular Bottega Veneta pouch under her arm and added tinted lenses from DMY BY DMY.

Eiza González loves the cowgirl look

The Mexican beauty once again demonstrated her love for the cowgirl look by dining out with friends in Los Angeles. Eiza looked spectacular wearing tight black jeans, along with a white shirt and black leather cowgirl boots covered in white stars. González beautifully accompanied her outfit by adding a short black leather biker-style jacket, but which had large stars embroidered on the arms and long fringes that hung from the elbows. To finish the look with a little color, the Hollywood star added a striking yellow cloth bag with round bamboo handles.

Nicky Hilton more spring than ever

The fashionista chose an exclusive Valentino spring outfit so as not to go unnoticed during an outing in New York. Nicky showed off her legs in a charming short dress full of color and white flowers, which included a cape within the same design. As accessories, she opted for a bag and matching sandals in pink, with large gold studs, all from the Italian luxury fashion house, and added semi-transparent frame sunglasses from Illesteva. In total, the colorful outfit cost almost $ 10,000, but if anyone can afford it, it’s Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Anya Taylor-Joy looks radiant

The actress of Argentine-British origin stole all eyes when going for a walk in New York with her new boyfriend Malcolm McRae. Anya looked radiant and gorgeous in a black mini slip dress, which she paired with a gray overzise blazer, silver studded Texan boots from Nasty Gal, and cat-eye glasses from LGR Anya pinned her signature platinum blonde hair in a bun and wore a black bandana-style mask to finish the look.

Lady Gaga super tie dye

After concluding the recordings of “House of Gucci” in Rome, Lady Gaga has returned to Malibu to rejoin her daily life. During her outing, the singer opted for comfort with a Rodarte outfit inspired by the tie dye trend that has been around since last year. Gaga wore two hoodies, while one stood out for its blue tone, the other in yellow tones to match her pants, she wore it tied at the waist. The artist paired her outfit with colorful Nike Air Max 90 LX sneakers, Moschino lenses and a glass face mask made by Nikita Karizma.

Naomi Watts knows the blazer is a safe bet

The British actress proved once again that blazers are the garment of the moment and that you can combine them with practically everything. Naomi dressed super comfortable in a basic white shirt, a striking bright red maxi skirt to match her lips, white sneakers from Frankie4, very chic glasses from Stella McCartney and gave it the final touch with an elegant black blazer, like a whole fashionist.

Hailey Bieber, phenomenal and colorful

This week, the new “it girl” came out in NY with another phenomenal look, although more suitable for every day. Hailey opted for dark and loose jeans from Acne Studios, a very cheerful multicolored cardigan from designer Ashley Williams, which she wore with nothing underneath; She added her favorite Bottega Veneta Pouch bag in bright green and some retro wave Nike Jordan 1 sneakers to match her bag. For accessories, La Bieber chose black Saint Laurent glasses and a leather bucket hat from Prada, which continues to be a trend among celebrities.