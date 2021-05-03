This Week’s Best Celebrity Looks – April

Olivia Culpo radiant and sophisticated

The influencer who dazzles her fans all the time with her eye for fashion, showed us how to do it in a very glamorous outfit. Olivia looked radiant in a white J.Bazzi bustier and a voluminous asymmetrical skirt from Loewe in camel to create a fresh and sophisticated look. The model complemented it with a cute brown Gabriela Hearst mini bag, beige Bottega Veneta sandals and accentuated her figure with a Loewe belt.

Irina Shayk joins the neon green

The supermodel is always on top of trends, which is why she could not resist attracting attention by wearing the surprise color that is sweeping among celebrities: neon green. Irina ran errands in The Big Apple wearing a skims brand sexy black mini dress, to which she added a bright green blazer, military boots, geometric sunglasses and a matching By Far signature leather bag.

Becky G the most chic and carefree

The young superstar looked great this week as she enjoyed a large slice of New York-style pizza walking down the street. Becky dressed fashionably in an XL dress-style sweatshirt, tennis shoes, and a stylish burgundy leather blazer to match the sweatshirt and her gorgeous makeup. To close, the 24-year-old singer added a fun white leather knotted strap tote bag and rectangular sunglasses.

Heidi Klum says yes to patterned boots

The 47-year-old German presenter didn’t hesitate to show off her model legs as she headed out to Los Angeles in search of an iced coffee. Heidi wore tiny jean shorts under a funky patchwork shirt dress with various prints and pleated details. But without a doubt, what most fell in love with the set were its beautiful flowered military boots in bubblegum pink from the firm R13, which will surely become a must for this spring.

Eiza González is inspired by nature

Apparently, the Mexican beauty woke up thinking about nature, since she chose for her outfit pure earth colors, greens and animals. Eiza paired camel trousers with a darker knit top and a pinkish brown cardigan, she also added a leather belt with a snake buckle and a matching tote bag. Continuing with the natural wave, the actress closed the look with chunky heeled sandals with crocodile skin effect in green and a cell phone case with plants.

Kendall Jenner, comfort is law

Comfort has become essential in the world of fashion. Nowadays, if there is something that you cannot miss in your wardrobe, it is a very comfortable set, preferably soft and light, to rest in style. The model Kendall knows this very well, and to take her flight back to Los Angeles she chose a super cozy outfit from Skims, the brand of her sister Kim Kardashian, in light gray. She paired it with a white basic tee and white and green Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance tennis shoes.

Hailey Bieber as Barbie Bottega Veneta

The famous 24-year-old model dressed all in pink to enjoy a night out in Los Angeles. Hailey shone in a stunning Bottega Veneta knit ensemble that includes a mini dress, cropped blazer, and handbag, all in the same fabulous pink fabric. The “Barbie” paired it perfectly with Femme strappy sandals in the same shade, delicate makeup and green nails, for just the right dose of contrast.

Irina Shayk modernizes the schoolgirl look

The fashion expert showed off a schoolgirl-inspired designer outfit but with a twist true to her style. Irina opted for a Vivienne Westwood blazer and pleated skirt set with a violet and yellow Scottish print; She swapped out the school socks for Magda Butrym high combat boots and added a black top. The model complemented it with discreet accessories such as thin lenses and a mini bag in black to let the colorful outfit shine.